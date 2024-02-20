WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,543 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,648,000 after purchasing an additional 94,024 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,503 shares of company stock valued at $685,569. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.73%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

