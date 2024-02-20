WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,620 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $482,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 31.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 17.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $199,915.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $199,915.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,878.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,664. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $963.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

