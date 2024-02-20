WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 17,312 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 331.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

HOPE stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.14. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $13.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOPE

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.