WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,106 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JXN opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

