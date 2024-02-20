WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 297 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 71.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $151.99 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.16 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

