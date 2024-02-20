WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Progyny were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Progyny

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.