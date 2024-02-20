WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 385 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.2 %

WD-40 stock opened at $261.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. WD-40 has a one year low of $163.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.20 and a 200 day moving average of $229.47.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

