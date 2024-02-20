WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 47 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $555.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $579.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $545.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

