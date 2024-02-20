WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,103 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,378,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after buying an additional 602,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 985,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 98,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $312,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569. 54.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

KNSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

