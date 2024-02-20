WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ATI were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ATI by 148.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 295.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

