WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Westamerica Bancorporation

In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $527,416.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,342,691.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,792.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $527,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,342,691.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,213,458 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.57. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

