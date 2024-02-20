WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.03 and last traded at $43.12. 92,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 140,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

