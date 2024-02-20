Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,819 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 398.0% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 480,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 383,796 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

