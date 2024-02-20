Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Newbury Street Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 2,983.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 688,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 666,379 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 1,814.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 512,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 318.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 1,922.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 399,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 379,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 435.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 396,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 322,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBST opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.