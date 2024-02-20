Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 608,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

