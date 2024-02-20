Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Free Report) by 31,604.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,540 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGD. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 317.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Get abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend alerts:

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGD stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Dividend Announcement

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%.

(Free Report)

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.