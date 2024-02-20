Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 13,172 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $121,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NTG stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $36.79.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,341.47%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.