Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 13,172 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $121,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
NTG stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $36.79.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
