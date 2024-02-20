Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 17,090 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

