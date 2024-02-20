Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. State Street Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after buying an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.