Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,659,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,401,000 after acquiring an additional 632,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,697,000 after acquiring an additional 684,097 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,668,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after acquiring an additional 239,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,357,000 after acquiring an additional 118,633 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,586,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,181 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

