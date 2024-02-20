Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,286 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,428,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $5,641,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 38.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 971,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after buying an additional 271,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

