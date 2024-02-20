Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 178.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,132 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

