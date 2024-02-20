Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olympus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $7,266,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $8,071,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

GLD opened at $186.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

