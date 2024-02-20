Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,855 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 138.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $837.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

