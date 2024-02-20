Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $750,000 Stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $158,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $129,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TPZ opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

