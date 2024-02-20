Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 142,174 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of The New America High Income Fund worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 171.6% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 42.6% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 75,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

HYB opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

