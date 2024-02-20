Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

ETX opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0782 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

