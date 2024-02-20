Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Blue Ocean Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCN opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.