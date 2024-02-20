Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 431.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

