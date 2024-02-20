Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Keyarch Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KYCH. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 0.6% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 371,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Keyarch Acquisition by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 283,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 38,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Keyarch Acquisition stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

Keyarch Acquisition Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

