Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,405 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,032 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 78.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 46,873 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 238.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 92,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NYSE HPP opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

