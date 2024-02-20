Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 46,347 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,410,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 148,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 514,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 164,542 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BOE stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

