Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,086 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,481,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of DBD stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBD. StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

