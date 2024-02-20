Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,468 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Coliseum Acquisition worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MITA. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 536.1% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 190,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 160,828 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 669,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 138,043 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 200,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coliseum Acquisition alerts:

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MITA opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.