Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 27,500 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,937,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,218,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

Corteva stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Get Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.