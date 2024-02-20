Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,313 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,337,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,354,000 after purchasing an additional 508,360 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,535,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHKEL opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

