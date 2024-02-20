Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $145,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

