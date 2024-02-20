Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 7,631 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of NDP stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

