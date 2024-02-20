Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of American National Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 2.5 %

AMNB stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

