Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,093,000 after buying an additional 180,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,667,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after buying an additional 153,810 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,636,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,413,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

