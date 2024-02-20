Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

