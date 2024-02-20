Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

XHR stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

