Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 16,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 31,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.
