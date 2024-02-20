Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

TC Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

TC Energy stock opened at C$53.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.11.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,657.14%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.