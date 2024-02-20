Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

