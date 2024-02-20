Zacks Research Comments on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $145.59 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13,978.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,987,000 after acquiring an additional 934,056 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

