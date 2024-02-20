Zacks Research Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Shares of EAT opened at $44.88 on Monday. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,114 shares of company stock worth $2,148,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Brinker International by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $24,426,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,852,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

