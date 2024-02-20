Zacks Research Comments on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

CNQ opened at C$85.16 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$93.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$85.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.49. The firm has a market cap of C$92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.71, for a total value of C$4,435,580.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.71, for a total value of C$4,435,580.00. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,156 shares of company stock worth $41,166,019. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

