Zacks Research Comments on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $137.23 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $140.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

