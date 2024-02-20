Zacks Research Comments on Hexcel Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,846,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

